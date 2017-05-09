Japan Box Office: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Wins Third Weekend

As Japan’s Golden Week holiday period drew to a close, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” once again led the pack. Winning its third straight weekend for the May 6-7 frame, the film recorded $7.9 million on 629,000 admissions. Its cumulative total now stands at $59.5 million. The film now looks likely to surpass the $100 million mark.

Ranking highest among the new entrants to the top ten, at number four, was the suspense drama “Remembrance (“Tsuioku”.) Directed by veteran hit-maker Yasuo Furuhata and released by Toho, this film by earned $2.0 million on 180,000 admissions. With a boost from fans of “The Eternal Zero” star Yuichi Okada, “Remembrance” is forecast to finish near the $15 million milestone.

