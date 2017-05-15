Japan Box Office: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Finishes Fourth Week on Top

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” claimed the top spot at the Japanese box office for the fourth weekend in a row. For the May 13-14 frame the film earned $5.06 million from 420,000 admissions, while boosting its cumulative total to $70 million. It now looks a certainty to the pass the $100 million milestone.

“Detective Conan: Crimson Love Letter,” the 21st installment in the long-running animated series about a teenage sleuth trapped in a boy’s body, retained the number two slot, also for the fourth weekend. With Toho distributing, the film scored $2.14 million, while driving its cumulative total to $51 million. The “Conan” series record of $55.8 million belongs to 2016’s “The Darkest Nightmare.”

Highest ranking new release was “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which opened in third. Released by Disney on Friday, the film made $2.9 million in three days, and looks likely to finish near the $15 million mark.