Japan Box Office: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Finishes Fourth Week on Top

Japan Correspondent
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Courtesy of Disney

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” claimed the top spot at the Japanese box office for the fourth weekend in a row. For the May 13-14 frame the film earned $5.06 million from 420,000 admissions, while boosting its cumulative total to $70 million. It now looks a certainty to the pass the $100 million milestone.

Detective Conan: Crimson Love Letter,” the 21st installment in the long-running animated series about a teenage sleuth trapped in a boy’s body, retained the number two slot, also for the fourth weekend. With Toho distributing, the film scored $2.14 million, while driving its cumulative total to $51 million. The “Conan” series record of $55.8 million belongs to 2016’s “The Darkest Nightmare.”

Highest ranking new release was “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which opened in third. Released by Disney on Friday, the film made $2.9 million in three days, and looks likely to finish near the $15 million mark.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad