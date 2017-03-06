With its release timed to coincide with the Spring break for students in Japan, the 37th feature installment of the “Doraemon” robot cat anime franchise bowed atop the Japanese box office for the March 4-5 weekend, with Toho distributing.

“Doraemon the Movie 2017: Nobita’s Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi” made $6.1 million on 590,000 admissions. That is nearly 9% better than the opening frame earnings of the previous instalment, which set a franchise record last year with $36 million.

Last week’s number one, “La La Land” slipped to number two. With Gaga and Pony Canyon distributing, the film earned a solid $3.46 million while driving its cumulative total to $13 million.

Opening in fourth was Fox’s “Assassin’s Creed.” In its first two days, the film recorded $1.4 million putting it on course to finish near $10 million.