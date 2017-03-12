Sparkle Roll Media, the Chinese company that represents Jackie Chan, is launching an international sales company to be based in Hong Kong. Operations kick off at FilMart with the unveiling of three new titles.

The slate includes documentary “Jackie Chan: Down to Earth,” Feng Xiagang’s “Bloom of Youth,” and “A Better Tomorrow 4.”

The new sales firm is headed by Will Lin, an executive previously at Fortissimo Films, and Andree Sham, who was with Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Ho-sun Chan’s We Distribution. Hong Kong executive, Katherine Lee, another We Distribution alumnus, will serve as a consultant.

Lin and Sham are both named as director, international sales and will report to Joe Tam, VP of Sparkle Roll Media Culture Industry Development Limited and Sunny Sun, VP of Sparkle Roll Media Corporation.

Sparkle Roll Media operates under the parent company Sparkle Roll Group, which owns the SR Jackie Chan Cinema chain. Sparkle Roll Media now spans film financing, production, distribution and marketing, as well as TV production, talent management, large-scale events and performances. It has been involved with recent box-office hits including “CZ12,” “Dragon Blade,” “Railroad Tigers,“ and Kung Fu Yoga,” all starring Chan.

Ding Sheng resurrects the spirit of John Woo’s 1986 noir classic in “A Better Tomorrow 4.” The new picture stars Wang Kai (Railroad Tigers), Ray Ma (Ice Fantasy) and Talu Wang (Railroad Tigers, Our Times), in a story about two brothers on opposite sides of the law. Production is by Beijing Jingxi Culture & Tourism.

Feng’s “Bloom of Youth,” (aka “Fang Hua) is a drama that follows the trials and tribulations of a Military Cultural Troupe in the 1970s. It stars Huang Xuan (“The Great Wall”,) Miao Miao, Zhong Chuxi (“Hey Boys!”,) Yang Caiyu (“Edge of Innocence”,) Li Xiaofeng (“Love Is Not Blind”,) Wang Tianchen, Wang Keru and Sui Junzhuoma. Production is by Feng’s Zhejiang Dongyang Mayla Media.

“Jackie Chan: Down to Earth” is a full-length documentary that explores the martial-arts legend’s five-decade career as an action-comedy megastar. Told in four chapters it includes interviews with James Cameron, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Brett Ratner, Lionel Richie, Stanley Tong, Owen Wilson, Chris Tucker and Chan himself. Production is by JC Group International and Sparkle Roll Media.