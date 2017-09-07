Iran’s Majid Majidi Returns to India With ‘Gold Mine’

Majid Majidi, director of award-winning films including “Children of Heaven,” “Baran,” and “Muhammad: The Messenger of God,” is returning to India for his next project “Gold Mine.”

The Iranian filmmaker is reuniting with the producers of India-set “Beyond the Clouds,” Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, under their production outfit Namah Pictures, for “Gold Mine.” The film will revolve around the difficult lives of children who work in coal mines.

Casting will begin in November and principal photography will take place mid-2018.

“India has so many stories to tell within its myriad cultures of people from a different milieu. The ambience of India is just magical, truly incomparable to any other country. Within that ambience, exists a wonderful relationship between human beings and nature. The undying spirit of people and their hope from life despite their hardships is unbelievable,” said Majidi.

“Beyond the Clouds” will play in competition at the London Film Festival in October.