Crimson Forest Entertainment and Hannover House have inked a deal at Hong Kong FilMart with Chinese streaming giant iQIYI to give sci-fi action film “Kung-Fu Traveler” a theatrical release in North America. The film is targeted to release this summer with a possible Netflix release to follow.

“Kung Fu Traveler” was released in February in China exclusively on iQIYI movie channel and the China Movie Channel, generating more than 20 million views in its first week. It was produced jointly by iQIYI and CCTV-6 Movie Channel.

Exclusive content has become an integral part of iQIYI’s business model. It is used to drive new subscriptions and attract VIP customers.

The film stars Asian martial arts sensation Tiger Chen (“Man of Taichi,” “Matrix”). It is directed by Chinese veteran Xian Feng. The story begins with an alien invasion. Trying to escape defeat, a Chinese general (Chen) is accidentally sent back in time.

“Tiger Chen is an incredible martial artist and actor and we’re very excited to bring his next project to viewers and audiences in the North America.” said Jonathan Lim of Crimson Forest. “This is not your typical martial arts film. With a high concept time travel premise, the film we believe will both excite and intrigue audiences.”

“China has rapidly grown into the most prolific marketplace for the creation of high-end feature film productions outside of Hollywood” said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. “‘Kung Fu Travelers’ has very strong commercial prospects in North America, due to spectacular production values and stunning visual effects.”

Crimson Forest Entertainment, which pitches itself a theatrical and home entertainment distribution label that specializes in bringing top content in film & television to around the world, is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in Shanghai.