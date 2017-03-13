Indonesia will the country in focus at this year’s fourth edition of the Singapore Media Festival. The umbrella event with festival and market functions, set its dates as Nov 23 to Dec 3, 2017.

The spotlight on Indonesia will thread across all SMF constituent events: the Asian Television Awards (ATA); Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF); ScreenSingapore (SS); Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF); and SMF Ignite. Award-winning Indonesian singer and actor, Afgan (Afgansyah Reza), will headline ATA’s Awards Ceremony.

Indonesian TV groups Surya Citra Televisi (SCTV), Metro TV, and Media Nusantara Citra (MNC), are all expected to attend.

At this week’s FilMart in Hong Kong, Singapore’s InfoComm Media Development Authority has brought a delegation of 23 companies, where they present over 200 hours of film and television content across more than 60 titles.

Film titles presented at FilMart and backed by the Singapore Film Commission include: Weiyu Films’ actioner “Blessed Reunion,” featuring a young female contract killer who returns to her hometown for Chinese New Year; “Wonder Boy,” a biopic of Singaporean singer-songwriter Dick Lee, produced by Bert Pictures and mm2 Entertainment; and “One Headlight” in which an aspiring musician goes on a road trip through Taiwan with his five-year-old niece. The film is currently being developed by mm2 Entertainment.