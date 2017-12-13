CineAsia: India’s PVR Signs Bumper Deal With 4DX

Some 21 additional cinema auditoriums with moving seats, smells and water effects will be coming to India. That follows an agreement between the country’s leading multiplex chain PVR and 4DX, the Korean equipment manufacturer.

PVR opened its first 4DX theater in Noida, near Mumbai and is currently adding three more. The deal, signed at the CineAsia convention in Hong Kong, will see the multi-sensory equipment installed as new in PVR’s upcoming multiplexes and a handful of retrofit locations.

The company expects to have 21 4DX screens in operation by the end of 2019. The deal requires that no other cinema operator can operate a 4DX screen within a 10km radius of PVR’s.

PVR said that the equipment has been well received by Indian filmmakers and by audiences. “We’ve seen people traveling 40km or 50km to visit the Noida facility,” said Gautam Dutta, PVR CEO. “Indian filmmakers were hesitant when we had only one site, but we expect that to completely change once this deal becomes known. Bollywood’s action and other genres are well-suited.” To date, the company has played 37 Hollywood titles in the format, and three from India.

Dutta said that it can charge an additional $2-3 per ticket in 4DX venues. That has made the equipment to be highly profitable and to have repaid its costs within 2.5 years. Choi Byung-hwan, CEO of the CJ-owned 4DX, called the deal a “meaningful event.”