You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Indian Superstar Rajinikanth Sets Out Political Ambitions

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fans of Indian superstar Rajinikanth offer prayers outside a cinema before the screening of "Kabali" in Chennai, India, Friday, July 22, 2016.'Kabali' film screening, Chennai, India - 22 Jul 2016Hundreds of thousands of fans of Indian superstar Rajinikanth are thronging cinemas across the country to catch the premiere of his latest film, "Kabali". Sixty-five-year-old Rajinikanth is one of India's most popular star and counts millions of fans who speak the Tamil language and even those who don't.
CREDIT: Aijaz Rahi/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Indian cinema superstar, Rajinikanth has announced his decision to join the political arena. The actor had been hinting about his political ambitions since 1996, but no formal announcement was made until Dec. 31, 2017.

Rajinikanth (real name Shivaji Rao Gaekwad) will start an as yet unnamed political party. He says it will contest all 234 seats of the legislative assembly in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu at the next elections.

The stylish actor, who enjoys a cult following, has two film releases lined up for 2018. Sci-fi epic “2.0,” the sequel to 2010 blockbuster “Enthiran,” will be India’s most expensive film with a budget of $70 million. “2.0” is due an April release, with gangland saga “Kaala” scheduled for later in the year.

Tamil Nadu’s Tamil language film industry is one of the country’s most prolific, alongside the Telugu and Hindi language industries. The state has been ruled by members of the film industry for most of the time since India gained independence in 1947. Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi were acclaimed screenwriters, while M.G. Ramachandran and J.Jayalalithaa were hugely popular film stars.

Rajinikanth’s contemporary in Tamil cinema, the multiple-award winning actor Kamal Haasan has also announced his intention to join politics. The state has been in a political vacuum since the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016. Her party, the A.I.A.D.M.K., currently in power, is factionalized, as is Karunanidhi’s opposition party, the D.M.K.

More Politics

  • Fans of Indian superstar Rajinikanth offer

    Indian Superstar Rajinikanth Sets Out Political Ambitions

    Indian cinema superstar, Rajinikanth has announced his decision to join the political arena. The actor had been hinting about his political ambitions since 1996, but no formal announcement was made until Dec. 31, 2017. Rajinikanth (real name Shivaji Rao Gaekwad) will start an as yet unnamed political party. He says it will contest all 234 […]

  • 'Heroin(e)' Shows What's Missing In Addressing

    PopPolitics: 'Heroin(e)' Shows What's Missing in Addressing Opioid Epidemic (Listen)

    Indian cinema superstar, Rajinikanth has announced his decision to join the political arena. The actor had been hinting about his political ambitions since 1996, but no formal announcement was made until Dec. 31, 2017. Rajinikanth (real name Shivaji Rao Gaekwad) will start an as yet unnamed political party. He says it will contest all 234 […]

  • Womens March on Washington National Unity

    The Most Surprising Political Moments of 2017

    Indian cinema superstar, Rajinikanth has announced his decision to join the political arena. The actor had been hinting about his political ambitions since 1996, but no formal announcement was made until Dec. 31, 2017. Rajinikanth (real name Shivaji Rao Gaekwad) will start an as yet unnamed political party. He says it will contest all 234 […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Blasts Vanity Fair for Apology Over Hillary Clinton Video

    Indian cinema superstar, Rajinikanth has announced his decision to join the political arena. The actor had been hinting about his political ambitions since 1996, but no formal announcement was made until Dec. 31, 2017. Rajinikanth (real name Shivaji Rao Gaekwad) will start an as yet unnamed political party. He says it will contest all 234 […]

  • ATT Time Warner

    Judge Urges Parties in AT&T-Time Warner Case to Limit 'Chatter in the Press'

    Indian cinema superstar, Rajinikanth has announced his decision to join the political arena. The actor had been hinting about his political ambitions since 1996, but no formal announcement was made until Dec. 31, 2017. Rajinikanth (real name Shivaji Rao Gaekwad) will start an as yet unnamed political party. He says it will contest all 234 […]

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group

    FCC Fines Sinclair Broadcast Group $13.4 Million for Running Sponsored Content as News

    Indian cinema superstar, Rajinikanth has announced his decision to join the political arena. The actor had been hinting about his political ambitions since 1996, but no formal announcement was made until Dec. 31, 2017. Rajinikanth (real name Shivaji Rao Gaekwad) will start an as yet unnamed political party. He says it will contest all 234 […]

  • US Capitol

    AT&T, Comcast, Sinclair Plan $1,000 Worker Bonuses in Wake of Tax Bill Passage

    Indian cinema superstar, Rajinikanth has announced his decision to join the political arena. The actor had been hinting about his political ambitions since 1996, but no formal announcement was made until Dec. 31, 2017. Rajinikanth (real name Shivaji Rao Gaekwad) will start an as yet unnamed political party. He says it will contest all 234 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad