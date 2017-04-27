Indian Actor and Politician Vinod Khanna Dies at 70

Iconic Indian actor and politician,Vinod Khanna died today in Mumbai, age 70. He succumbed to advanced bladder carcinoma.

The Mumbai premiere of much-awaited blockbuster “Baahubali: The Conclusion” has been cancelled as a mark of respect.

Khanna began his career in 1968 playing an antagonist in “Man Ka Meet.” He was a popular screen villain, notably in “Mera Gaon Mera Desh,” until he became a leading man with “Hum Tum Aur Who.” He soon became one of India’s most bankable stars with films like “Achanak,” “Imtihan,” and “Haath Ki Safai.” He was considered to be in the pole position amongst Hindi film actors alongside Amitabh Bachchan with whom he acted together in hits like “Zameer,” and “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar” (1978).

In 1982, when he was at the height of his fame, Khanna left the film industry for five years to follow the spiritual leader Osho. He made a comeback in 1987 with hits “Insaaf” and “Satyameva Jayate.”

In 1997 Khanna became a member of parliament on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. The same year he produced “Himalay Putra” to launch the acting career of his son Akshay Khanna. In 2002 he had stints as minister for culture and tourism and external affairs.

Khanna continued acting. His last release was “Dilwale,” a 2015 Bollywood hit headlining Shah Rukh Khan.

Indian media personality, Karan Johar tweeted: “His screen presence is unparalleled even today…his super star swag is what we grew up on….RIP #VinodKhanna …thoughts and prayers….”

Khanna is survived by wife Kavita, sons Akshay, Rahul and Sakshi, and daughter Shraddha.