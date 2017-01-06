Om Puri, the veteran Indian actor whose career spanned “Gandhi” and “The Hundred Foot Journey,” has died, according to Indian media reports. He was 66.

From middle class beginnings, Puri studied at the Film and Television Institute of India and debuted in 1976 Marathi film “Ghashiram Kotwal.” But with a large number of roles his career blossomed and he became a superb character actor. His career spanned work in Indian regional cinema, Bollywood, the UK and Hollywood.

He received an OBE in the UK and India’s fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who may not have agreed with Puri’s secular political views, offered his praise. “The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor #OmPuri and recalls his long career in theatre and films: PMO” it was reported on social media.

Cameron Bailey, executive at the Toronto International Film Festival, was quick to pay tribute. Via Twitter, Bailey called Puri “an unforgettable screen presence in the UK, Canada, Hollywood and throughout India.”

More to follow.