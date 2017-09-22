India Sends ‘Newton’ to the Oscars

India Sends ‘Newton’ to the Oscars

Amit Masurkar’s sophomore feature “Newton” is India’s entry to the 90th Academy Awards in the foreign-language category. The decision was announced by the Film Federation of India, which considered a shortlist of 26 titles.

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Anjali Patil, the film is about a rookie government clerk, determined to conduct fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, against formidable odds.

The Hindi-language film released today in India to much acclaim, giving it the necessary commercial run to qualify in the category.

The film has been on the global festival circuit, winning awards. It won the CICAE award at Berlin film festival earlier this year and the jury prize at the Hong Kong International Film Festival. It also scored nominations at the Buenos Aires, Edinburgh, Istanbul, Jerusalem and the TriBeCa film festivals.

“Newton” is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation of a Drishyam Production in association with Colour Yellow Productions.

India has received nominations for “Mother India,” “Salaam Bombay,” and “Lagaan,” but has yet to win in the category.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad