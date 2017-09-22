India Sends ‘Newton’ to the Oscars

Amit Masurkar’s sophomore feature “Newton” is India’s entry to the 90th Academy Awards in the foreign-language category. The decision was announced by the Film Federation of India, which considered a shortlist of 26 titles.

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Anjali Patil, the film is about a rookie government clerk, determined to conduct fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, against formidable odds.

The Hindi-language film released today in India to much acclaim, giving it the necessary commercial run to qualify in the category.

The film has been on the global festival circuit, winning awards. It won the CICAE award at Berlin film festival earlier this year and the jury prize at the Hong Kong International Film Festival. It also scored nominations at the Buenos Aires, Edinburgh, Istanbul, Jerusalem and the TriBeCa film festivals.

“Newton” is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation of a Drishyam Production in association with Colour Yellow Productions.

India has received nominations for “Mother India,” “Salaam Bombay,” and “Lagaan,” but has yet to win in the category.