India’s Eros Strikes Co-Production Venture With Turkey’s Pana Film

Eros Strikes Co-Production Venture With Turkey’s

Indian studio giant Eros International has signed a two-title co-production deal with Turkey’s Pana Film.

The films will be bilingual in Hindi and Turkish, using locations and crews from both countries. The plots will blend Turkish and Indian cultures and will be developed by Eros’ in-house writing team alongside writers from Turkey.

Popular Turkish actor Necati Sasmaz owns Pana Film, and the company and actor are best known for the “Valley of the Wolves” television and film franchise. 2006’s “Valley of the Wolves: Iraq” that starred Sasmaz, Billy Zane, Gary Busey and Syrian star Ghassan Masoud (“Kingdom of Heaven”) is one of the most watched Turkish titles of all time.

An India-Turkey co-production treaty is in the works and is expected to be ratified soon. A 45-member Turkish delegation led by Turkey’s vice Minister of Culture and Tourism, Huseyin Yayman, and Erin Yilmaz, Director General Cinema, Ministry Of Culture and Tourism, visited the 2016 Mumbai film festival in order to explore co-production opportunities.

Turkish-dubbed Indian television serials are popular in Turkey, while Turkish programmed dubbed into Hindi are currently making a mark in India.

Eros has existing deals with China’s Peacock Mountain Culture & Media and state-owned Huaxia Film Distribution for “The Zookeeper” and “Love in Beijing”.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad