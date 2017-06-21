India’s Eros Strikes Co-Production Venture With Turkey’s Pana Film

Indian studio giant Eros International has signed a two-title co-production deal with Turkey’s Pana Film.

The films will be bilingual in Hindi and Turkish, using locations and crews from both countries. The plots will blend Turkish and Indian cultures and will be developed by Eros’ in-house writing team alongside writers from Turkey.

Popular Turkish actor Necati Sasmaz owns Pana Film, and the company and actor are best known for the “Valley of the Wolves” television and film franchise. 2006’s “Valley of the Wolves: Iraq” that starred Sasmaz, Billy Zane, Gary Busey and Syrian star Ghassan Masoud (“Kingdom of Heaven”) is one of the most watched Turkish titles of all time.

An India-Turkey co-production treaty is in the works and is expected to be ratified soon. A 45-member Turkish delegation led by Turkey’s vice Minister of Culture and Tourism, Huseyin Yayman, and Erin Yilmaz, Director General Cinema, Ministry Of Culture and Tourism, visited the 2016 Mumbai film festival in order to explore co-production opportunities.

Turkish-dubbed Indian television serials are popular in Turkey, while Turkish programmed dubbed into Hindi are currently making a mark in India.

Eros has existing deals with China’s Peacock Mountain Culture & Media and state-owned Huaxia Film Distribution for “The Zookeeper” and “Love in Beijing”.