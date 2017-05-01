India’s ‘Baahubali 2’ Takes Third Place at Global Box Office With $81 Million Debut

Arka Mediaworks’ “Baahubali: The Conclusion,” directed by S.S. Rajamouli, is in the process of smashing box office records for an Indian film. The film opened April 28 across 9,000 screens worldwide, including 6,500 in India in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi language versions, and amassed an estimated $81.2 million.

That total easily outstripped 2016 hit “Sultan”, starring Salman Khan, which previously held the opening weekend record with $51.4 million.

The total, assembled from producer statements and local box office reports, also is significantly different from the $13.8 million reported as the movie’s global total by ComScore. The $84 million places “Baahubali 2” in third place behind “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2,” and “The Fate of the Furious,” and is a score three times that of fourth placed “Baby Boss.”

In India, the film’s gross is estimated at $60.8 million. The Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam language versions together grossed $32.6 million, the Hindi-version the $28.1 million balance.

“Baahubali opened at number three at the North American box office with $10.1 million across 425 screens. This includes $1.8 million from 45 IMAX screens, the highest North American bow for a foreign-language film.

In all, “Baahubali” collected $2.3 million from 66 IMAX locations in India, North America, Australia, the Middle East and Africa. In India, it released in 10 IMAX cinemas, collecting $334,000, making it the highest Indian weekend gross in the format.

In Australia, the film had an opening weekend of $1.06 million, while in the U.K. it took $501,000. “Baahubali” enjoyed a robust weekend in the Middle East, collecting $3.44 million across the U.A.E., Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

The highest grossing Indian film of all time with $123 million is 2014’s “PK”, starring Aamir Khan.

“Baahubali: The Conclusion” is a sequel to 2015’s “Baahubali: The Beginning” that collected some $100 million worldwide. It stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. The first part of the franchise was budgeted at $31 million, while the sequel cost $39 million.