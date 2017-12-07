IFFAM: Udo Kier to Receive Career Award

Veteran German actor, Udo Kier is set to receive a career achievement award this week at the International Film Festival & Awards. With more than 200 films to his credit, he deserves an award for longevity, if nothing else.

In his career early days, Kier was associated with numerous horror and genre films, ranging from the niche, to the mainstream and art house. Some had titles like “Spermula,” “Oi Erotomaneis,” and “Andy Warhol’s Frankenstein.” But the 1970s also saw him star in notorious BDSM drama “Story of O,” and Dario Argento’s horror classic “Suspiria.”

Since then he has built a career that stretched from Europe to Hollywood, and encompassed TV (“Berlin: Alexanderplatz,” “Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated”) as well as film. Hollywood roles include “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Blade” and disaster film “Armageddon.” Big-budget Euro-Chinese indie, “Iron Sky: The Coming Race” recently brought him to China to shoot.

Kier will be in be in Macau with one of his latest efforts, S. Craig Zahler’s “Brawl in Cell Block 99.” The action thriller plays in the IFFAM’s Flying Daggers section.

“With his high- profile roles in ‘Brawl In Cell Block 99’ and ‘Downsizing,’ we are reminded once again how unique and brilliant Udo Kier is. He has many more films to make, so we are over the moon that he is visiting us for a few days to celebrate with us,” said Mike Goodridge, artistic director of the IFFAM.