IFFAM: Richie Mehta to Shoot ‘Police,’ Finds out ‘The Price of Tea’

Indo-Canadian director, Richie Mehta will start principal photography on his untitled series on the New Delhi police in three weeks from now. “It’s a compassionate look at law and order in a developing world, from their point of view,” Mehta told Variety in Macau.

The series will shoot on location for three months and will comprise eight 60-minute episodes. It will be one of the first series by U.S.-India outfit Golden Karavan, an OTT-focused production offshoot of Pooja Kohli, Sanjay Bachani and Apoorva Bakshi’s content aggregator FilmKaravan. Film Karavan has investment from industry veterans including Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky and Florence Sloan.

“It’s a new format for everybody, where you finance the series independently, like an independent film, and then you try and get a license out, so that the producer owns the copyright and the IP, rather than the commissioner,” said Mehta. Global streaming platforms Amazon and Netflix are helping pioneer the long-form series concept in India.

Variety spoke with Mehta at the 2nd International Film Festival and Awards, Macao (IFFAM), where his “The Price of Tea” is one of the three auteur projects at the IFFAM project market. Set in Beijing, the film will follow a Canadian man who falls for a Chinese woman over the course of a magical day only to discover that she is not what she seems.

The $4-5 million budgeted project has raised $2.4 million so far. Mehta is planning a 2018 early summer shoot.

Mehta made his feature debut in 2007 with the award winning “Amal.” His “India in a Day,” the latest in Ridley Scott’s “Life in a Day” series, released in 2016. “The Price of Tea” sees him reunite with “India in a Day” producer Cassandra Sigsgaard.