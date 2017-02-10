Veteran Hong Kong producer Nansun Shi on Friday received the Berlinale Camera, the Berlin festival’s honorary award given to film personalities or institutions to which it feels particularly indebted.

The award was presented by festival director Dieter Kosslick, EFM director Matthijs Wouter Knol and EFM president Beki Probst at a ceremony in the Martin Gropius Bau. Media Asia executive Fred Tsui gave a speech in her honor.

Shi, who has credits including “A Better Tomorrow” and “Infernal Affairs,” was a member of Berlin’s 2007 main competition jury. She returned to the festival with Kim Tae-Yong’s “Late Autumn,” and with Tsui Hark’s out of competition title “Flying Swords of Dragon Gate.”