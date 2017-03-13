Hong Kong’s “Mad World” won the Grand Prix at the 12th Osaka Asian Film Festival.

The festival is a rising showcase for indie talent in the Asian region. Prizes were announced Saturday. The festival wrapped on Sunday in Osaka.

“Mad World,” is director Wong Chun’s drama about a truck driver father caring for his bipolar-disorder-afflicted adult son. The film’s production was supported by the Hong Kong government’s First Feature Film Initiative (FFFI) for new talent.

Among other prizes were most promising talent award, given to Hong Kong actress Fish Liew for her turn in Christy Choi’s female friendship drama “Sisterhood,” and a special mention for Anocha Suwichakornpong’s multilayered drama “By the Time It Gets Dark.”

Hong Kong cinema was also celebrated at an OAFF event on March 10. A total of six Hong Kong films were screened at the festival, including five in competition.