Hong Kong Picks ‘Mad World’ for Oscar Consideration

Hong Kong has selected mental disorder drama “Mad World” as its contender for the foreign-language film category of the Academy Awards. The selection was made by the Federation of Motion Film Producers.

Directed by Wong Chun, “Mad World” the story of a truck driver father caring for his bipolar-disorder-afflicted adult son.

Despite its difficult subject matter and raw approach, it became a surprise hit on the indie circuit. It won the top prize at the Osaka Asian Film Festival in March. The following month it collected three prizes at the Hong Kong Film Awards, including best new director.

The film’s production was supported by the Hong Kong government’s First Feature Film Initiative (FFFI) for new talent.

The selectors worked form a selection of four films. The other titles were “Chasing the Dragon,” “Ferryman” (aka “see You Tomorrow”) and “Soul Mate.”

 

