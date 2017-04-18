China’s summer box office is poised to look a lot like the North American releasing schedule, with a raft of Hollywood remakes and franchise installments poised to reach Chinese theaters.

“Alien: Covenant” is expected to hit Chinese screens May 19 in a day and date release with North America, while “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” may be poised for May 26, according to Chinese media.

While there was already confirmation that “Pirates” had cleared China’s censors, Disney said that it has not yet received official notification of a date for the film’s outing. But unofficial Chinese media outlets such as Tencent’s ent.qq.com and Min Nan Wang are reporting the dates.

“The Mummy,” starring Tom Cruise, is expected to unspool in China on June 9. That month is also expected to see the release of “Wonder Woman” from Warner Bros. and Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

Hollywood is having a strong run so far in 2017, and the lineup through June is certain to extend that.

“The Fate of the Furious,” known locally as “The Fast and the Furious 8,” smashed records last Friday and Saturday. After four days, it has clocked up an unprecedented $214 million in China. A strong second weekend looks probable, with only Sony’s “Smurfs: The Lost Village” offering much competition this weekend.

The following weekend will see a host of Chinese titles released for the important May 1 holiday. But “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2,” releasing on May 5, will see a heavyweight Hollywood title again competing for screens shortly after.

Previously announced, Warner Bros.’ “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” will open in China on May 12.