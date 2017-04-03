Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is set for release in China on May 5, giving it a day and date outing with North America.

A week later, on May 12, Warner Bros.’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” will similarly have an outing synchronizing China and Stateside debuts.

“Guardians” director James Gunn made the announcement by Twitter on Saturday. “So happy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be in theaters across China on May 5th, same as in the US!,” he said. Chris Pratt and Disney also took to Chinese social media over the weekend to announce the date and to drop a local-language poster.

The first “Guardians” was released in China on Oct. 10, 2014. It earned RMB596 million, or $86.4 million at current exchange rates.

Warner made the announcement of its release of the Guy Ritchie-directed “King Arthur” on its Weibo social media account.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week it was announced that STX Entertainment’s Jackie Chan-starring comedy action film “The Foreigner” had secure a release in China of Sept. 29. It is unusual that an imported film would have its release date confirmed so far in advance. However, “The Foreigner” is produced with China’s SR Media and is expected to qualify as a co-production.