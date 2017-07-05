Animated ‘Godzilla’ Feature ‘Monster Planet’ Previewed Ahead of Netflix Premiere

“Godzilla” animated feature film, “Godzilla: Monster Planet” was previewed in the Work in Progress section of the Annecy animation festival in June. “Godzilla: Monster Planet“ is the first Godzilla animated feature film in the monster’s 60-year history, and it will be released as a trilogy in Japan starting November 17.

The Polygon Pictures-Toho Animation production will be available on Netflix worldwide.

The screenplay is from Gen Urobuchi, writer of animated TV series including “Peulla Magi Madoka Magica” and “Kamen Rider Gaim.” The film is set in the future world of 2048 and the story revolves around human beings who take revenge after being pushed from Earth by monsters such as Godzilla.

“Godzilla:Monster Planet” directors Koubun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, and executive producer, Yoshihiro Furusawa were on hand at Annecy. Shizuno was the executive producer of the animated TV series “G.I. Joe: Sigma” which was released in the states in 2005. Seshita directed “Knights of Sidonia” and “Blam!”

At the event, Shizuno said, “I wasn’t familiar with Godzilla, and I made the film so even those who don’t know Godzilla can enjoy watching it.” Seshita said, “I hope that people who are deep fans of animation can enjoy it.”

Shizuno said it was different than making a live-action Godzilla film, “It was a long process to figure out how to to develop the story.” Seshita mentioned that the animators worked particularly hard in designing Godzilla’s leg muscle.

The anime version of Godzilla shown on the poster shows the monster in profile, and it seems likely the monster will have a different look from the familiar character.