Garth Davis Heads Australian Directors Guild Awards With ‘Lion’

Garth Davis
Garth Davis, director of Oscar-winning feature “Lion,” collected the prize for best film direction at the Australian Directors Guild’s annual awards. It was Davis’ first feature film as director.

Davis received the prize from Peter Weir at a ceremony at the Sofitel Hotel in Melbourne.

Dan Jackson, and Brazilian-set “In the Shadow of the Hill,” won the prize for direction of a feature documentary. The jury said that the category had a particularly high quality of submissions, at a time when it is difficult to raise money for full-length documentaries in Australia.

After winning the narrative feature prize last year with their film “Tanna,” Bentley Dean and Martin Butler won an ADG Award for the second year in a row, this year with co-director Liz Jackson and documentary short subject A Sense of Self.

In the television categories, Kevin Carlin won the award for best direction in a TV or SVoD miniseries with “Molly.” Matthew Saville (Felony,” “Noise”) won best direction of a comedy show with “Please Like Me – Burrito Bowl.”

Complete List Of 2017 ADG Winners
Best Direction In A Feature Film
Garth Davis for “Lion”

Best Direction In A Short Film
Luci Schroder for “Slapper”

Best Direction In A Student Film
Meaghan Palmer for “Tasty”
Morgan Healy for “Disabused”

Best Direction In A Documentary Feature Film
Dan Jackson for “In the Shadow of the Hill”

Best Direction In A Documentary Series
Sally Aitken for “Streets of Your Town”

Best Direction In A Documentary Short Subject
Bentley Dean, Martin Butler and Liz Jackson for “A Sense of Self”

Esben Storm Award For Best Direction In A Children’s TV Or SVoD Drama
Robyn Butler for “Little Lunch Special: The Nightmare Before Graduation”

Best Direction In A TV Or SVoD Drama Series
Emma Freeman for “Secret City – The Watchers” (Series 1, Episode 2)

Best Direction In A TV Or SVoD Drama Serial
Gary Conway for “Neighbours” Block 1458 Ep 7509

Best Direction In A TV Or SVoD Mini Series
Kevin Carlin for “Molly”

Best Direction In A TV Or SVoD Comedy Program
Matthew Saville for “Please Like Me – Burrito Bowl” (Series 4, Episode 5)

Best Direction In An Online Comedy Project
Damien Cassar for “Lowering Awareness”

Best Direction In An Online Drama Project
Christopher Benz for “ReWriteYourStory – CONNOR”

Best Direction In Commercial Content
Craig Melville for “Air New Zealand – Summer Wonderland”

Best Direction In A Music Video
Matthew Chuang for “Made of Fire Artist: Fire to the Stars”

The Michael Carson Award
Daina Reid

The Cecil Holmes Award
Courtney Gibson

The ADG Innovation Award
Girl Geek Academy

    ad