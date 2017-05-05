Garth Davis Heads Australian Directors Guild Awards With ‘Lion’

Garth Davis, director of Oscar-winning feature “Lion,” collected the prize for best film direction at the Australian Directors Guild’s annual awards. It was Davis’ first feature film as director.

Davis received the prize from Peter Weir at a ceremony at the Sofitel Hotel in Melbourne.

Dan Jackson, and Brazilian-set “In the Shadow of the Hill,” won the prize for direction of a feature documentary. The jury said that the category had a particularly high quality of submissions, at a time when it is difficult to raise money for full-length documentaries in Australia.

After winning the narrative feature prize last year with their film “Tanna,” Bentley Dean and Martin Butler won an ADG Award for the second year in a row, this year with co-director Liz Jackson and documentary short subject A Sense of Self.

In the television categories, Kevin Carlin won the award for best direction in a TV or SVoD miniseries with “Molly.” Matthew Saville (Felony,” “Noise”) won best direction of a comedy show with “Please Like Me – Burrito Bowl.”

Complete List Of 2017 ADG Winners

Best Direction In A Feature Film

Garth Davis for “Lion”

Best Direction In A Short Film

Luci Schroder for “Slapper”

Best Direction In A Student Film

Meaghan Palmer for “Tasty”

Morgan Healy for “Disabused”

Best Direction In A Documentary Feature Film

Dan Jackson for “In the Shadow of the Hill”

Best Direction In A Documentary Series

Sally Aitken for “Streets of Your Town”

Best Direction In A Documentary Short Subject

Bentley Dean, Martin Butler and Liz Jackson for “A Sense of Self”

Esben Storm Award For Best Direction In A Children’s TV Or SVoD Drama

Robyn Butler for “Little Lunch Special: The Nightmare Before Graduation”

Best Direction In A TV Or SVoD Drama Series

Emma Freeman for “Secret City – The Watchers” (Series 1, Episode 2)

Best Direction In A TV Or SVoD Drama Serial

Gary Conway for “Neighbours” Block 1458 Ep 7509

Best Direction In A TV Or SVoD Mini Series

Kevin Carlin for “Molly”

Best Direction In A TV Or SVoD Comedy Program

Matthew Saville for “Please Like Me – Burrito Bowl” (Series 4, Episode 5)

Best Direction In An Online Comedy Project

Damien Cassar for “Lowering Awareness”

Best Direction In An Online Drama Project

Christopher Benz for “ReWriteYourStory – CONNOR”

Best Direction In Commercial Content

Craig Melville for “Air New Zealand – Summer Wonderland”

Best Direction In A Music Video

Matthew Chuang for “Made of Fire Artist: Fire to the Stars”

The Michael Carson Award

Daina Reid

The Cecil Holmes Award

Courtney Gibson

The ADG Innovation Award

Girl Geek Academy