Speed-obsessed action film, “The Fate of the Furious” pulled off to a blistering start at the Chinese box office.

The Vin Diesel-starring picture earned a turbo-charged $8.2 million from some 16,000 midnight screenings on the night of Thursday to Friday, according to local data service Ent Group.

By noon Friday, its first day of official release, it had sold a further $29.7 million (RMB205 million) of tickets, according to Ent’s CBO companion site. CBO gave it a market share of over 90% on Friday.

Online ticketing service Weying reported the film as passing the RMB300 million ($43.5 million) landmark by 12.30pm Friday.

The previous film in the “Fast and Furious” series was briefly the all time box office champion in China with a gross of $380 million.