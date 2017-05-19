Fox’s South Korean War Film ‘Warriors’ Picked Up by M-Line (EXCLUSIVE)

“Warriors of the Dawn,” 20th Century Fox’s latest production in South Korea, is to be handled in international markets by Korean sales agency M-Line Distribution, which will begin selling the film at Cannes.

“Warriors” is a period war film directed by Chung Yoon-chul. The 16th-century story involves proxy soldiers sent to fight the invading Japanese army, while the Joseon king flees to safety in China.

The film is the fifth Korean movie to be produced by Fox International Productions and released by Fox Korea. “Warriors” releases in Korea on May 31. It will be the first that Fox itself releases in North America.

FIP and Fox Korea are trying to become involved in local production, mindful of the 60% market share enjoyed by local titles in Korea, the buoyancy of the Korean market and its high per-capita cinema attendance rate, and the growing international success of Korean movies. There are five in the Cannes Film Festival this year.

FIP and Fox Korea were producers of last year’s “The Wailing,” which premiered in the Cannes official selection. The company previously produced “Running Man,” “Slow Video,” and “Intimate Enemies.” International rights were sold through M-Line or Finecut.

Before that, FIP had a 20% stake in Na Hong-jin’s “The Yellow Sea,” which received standing ovations in Cannes in 2010 for its bravura action scenes.