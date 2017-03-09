Leading South Korean sales company, Finecut has picked up Warner Bros.’ latest Korean-language movie production, “V.I.P.”

Directed by Park Hoon-jung (“New World”), the crime thriller stars Jang Dong-gun (“My Way”,) Kim Myung-min (“Deranged”,) Park Hee-soon (“The Suspect”,) and Lee Jong-suk (“The Face Reader”.)

“V.I.P.” is the story of a national intelligence agent, a detective, and a North Korean officer who all collide in their attempts to capture a North Korean defector, the son of a key political figure who turns out to be a prime suspect in a serial murder case.

A Warner Bros. Korea release, “V.I.P.” is co-produced by director Park’s production company Gold Moon Film and Peppermint & Company, which also produced “New World” and Kim Jee-woon’s “I Saw the Devil,” for which Park wrote the screenplay. Currently in post-production, “V.I.P.” is aiming for a 2017 release.

Warner Bros. Korea previously backed Kim Jee-woon’s “The Age of Shadows” and Lee Zoo-young’s currently on release debut feature “A Single Rider.”

Finecut will be launching the title’s sales at next week’s Hong Kong FilMart. The company previously handled international sales for “New World,” which was sold to territories including France, Germany, Japan, Spain and North America.