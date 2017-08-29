Finecut Picks Up Kim Ki-duk’s ‘Human’

South Korean sales company Finecut has picked up the latest film by Kim Ki-duk, “Human, Space, Time and Human.”

It stars Japan’s Mina Fujii (“Death Note: Light up the New World”) and Joe Odagiri (“I Wish”), veteran Korean actors Ahn Sung-ki (“Revivre”), Ryoo Seung-bum (“The Net”), Lee Sung-jae (“Public Enemy”) and Jang Keun-suk (“You’re My Pet”), in a tale that tests and reveals the true nature of the human race.

“Time and Human” sees the story of a group of people who wake up in the morning to find themselves stuck in a battleship no longer floating in water.

“I made this film in order to stop hating humans,” the arthouse maverick said in a statement released by Cineclick.

Currently in post-production, “Time and Human” is the twenty third production by the director whose previous works including “The Isla” and “Three Iron” have been recognized by major European film festivals. But Kim remains controversial in his home country and the film’s Korean release date has yet to be set.

 

