Finecut, Korea’s leading indie sales firm, is giving market premieres in Berlin’s European Film Market to two titles with strong festival potential for later this year.

The company is launching “Glass Garden” a mystery fantasy directed by Shin Su-won. She previously gained festival credibility with Pluto” which appeared in Berlin’s Generation 14 Plus section in 2013, and 2015 effort “Madonna,” which debuted in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard.

The film is the story of an oddball bioenergetics researcher who is befriended by a novelist who uncovers the woman’s secret while writing and story about her. Currently in post-production, the film stars Moon Geun-young (“The Throne,” “A Tale of Two Sisters”) as the scientist and Kim Tae-hun (“Roaring Currents,” “The Man From Nowhere”) as the writer.

Finecut has also boarded suspense thriller “True Fiction.” The film is presented by Peppermint&company, the production company behind “I Saw The Devil” and “New World.” Directed by Kim Jin-mook and starring Ji Hyun-woo “Attack the Gas Station 2” and Lee Eun-woo (Kim Ki-duk titles “The Net” and Moebius”,) the film topically involves politicians and corruption.

Finecut is also representing international sales on Berlin International Film Festival competition title “On The Beach at Night Alone.” The film is the fourth movie directed by Hong Sang-soo and starring his latest muse Kim Min-hee. It plays towards the end of the festival on Feb. 16.