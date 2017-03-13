One of South Korea’s oldest film companies, 9ers Entertainment has closed its international sales business and is giving FilMart a miss.

The firm has dismantled its international sales team, with several staff moving on to other companies. 9ers says it will remain in the business of developing, financing, acquiring and distributing movies. “My Little Brother,” Walt Disney’s first Korean-language title for local distribution, was developed by 9ers. The film is being represented by Contents Panda, the sales arm of Next Entertainment World.

Other current titles have been taken over by different sales agents. Lee Sang-woo’s “Bittersweet Brew” is now represented by Mirovision; while Cho Jae-min’s “A Stray Goat” is represented by Little Big Pictures, the film’s local distributor.

In business for 20 years, 9ers previously handled international rights to the early works of high profile Korean filmmakers, including Kim Jee-woon’s “The Quiet Family” and Kim Ki-duk’s “The Isle.” The company’s more recent titles include Boo Ji-young’s labor drama “Cart,” Bong Man-dae’s erotic thriller “Trap,” and Hong Won-chan’s 2015 Cannes midnight screener, “Office,” which secured multiple sales deals for Asian territories.