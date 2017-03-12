Showbox’s crime actioner “The Prison” has been acquired for distribution in several territories including North America and China.

Since being launched at last year’s American Film Market, “Prison” has sold to Well Go USA for North America, where it is set for a release on Mar. 31, Swift Productions for France, Switzerland and Africa and JBG Pictures for the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. Within Asia, “Prison” was picked up by Lemon Tree for China, The Klockworx for Japan, Viva Communications for the Philippines and by MovieCloud for Taiwan. World in-flight rights were acquired by Emphasis.

Starring veteran actor Han Seok-kyu (“The Berlin File”) and Kim Rae-won (“Gangnam Blues”), “Prison” is screenwriter-turned-director Na Hyun’s feature directing debut. The picture sees the story of a troubled former police inspector who is sent to jail where he becomes a crucial player in a crime syndicate controlled by a fellow inmate.

Set for a Mar. 23 release in South Korea, “Prison” is set for festival screenings at the Brussels International Festival of Fantasy Film and Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy.