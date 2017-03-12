Finecut has struck a deal to handle international sales of film titles flowing from leading Korean indie producer Bom Film Productions.

Set up in 1999 by producer Oh Jung-wan, one of the country’s first generation producers, Bom is best known for producing early films of Kim Jee-woon, Park Chan-wook, E J-yong and Hong Sang-soo. All now rank among the biggest names in Korean cinema.

Finecut had internationally represented several Bom titles including Hong’s “Night and Day,” “Woman on the Beach,” Kim’s “The Foul King,” “A Tale of Two Sisters,” “A Bittersweet Life,” Park’s short “Cut” from a multinational omnibus film, “Three… Extremes,” and “Untold Scandal” by E.

“The collaboration between the two companies is expected to well-exemplify the greatest cinematic accomplishment in Korean cinema,” said Finecut in a statement.

For this week’s Filmart, Finecut has picked up “New World” director Park Hoon-jung’s crime thriller “V.I.P.,” starring Jang Dong-gun (“My Way”); debut director Cho Sun-ho’s time loop drama “A Day”; and mystery thriller “House of the Disappeared,” directed by horror-thriller specialist Lim Dae-woong (“My Teacher”) and written by “The Priest” director Jang Jae-hyun. “House” stars Kim Yun-jin (“Ode to My Father,” [TV] “Mistresses”) and K-pop boy band 2PM’s Ok Taec-yeon.

The agency is also handling Hong’s latest, “On the Beach at Night Alone,” which earned Kim Min-hee the best actress award at last month’s Berlinale.