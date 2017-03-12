“My Little Brother,” the first Korean-language title picked up for local distribution by Walt Disney, will be handled in other markets by Contents Panda, the international sales arm of Next Entertainment World.

Previously known as “Yes, Family,” the family drama is directed by multihyphenate script editor-turned-director Ma Dae-yun. The story revolves around three siblings who encounter their previously unknown youngest brother. Opening in Korea on Feb. 15, the picture made a total of $302,000.

Contents Panda is also giving launches at FilMart to two new genre titles: “Villainess,” a mystery actioner by “Confession of Murder” director Jung Byung-gil; and horror “the Mimic,” by “Hide and Seek” director Huh Jung.

Currently in production, “Villainess” is the story of a woman raised as a killer and stars Kim Ok-vin as the title character. Set for a summer release in Korea, ”The Mimic” is currently in post-production. “Mimic” tells the story of a mysterious creature in the mountain that can copy human sounds.

The company is also representing China rights to fantasy thriller “Lucid Dream.” Global streaming giant, Netflix last year acquired the title’s world rights excluding China, the only major territory where it currently cannot operate. “Dream” sees the story of an investigative journalist who seeks out a psychiatrist friend and the use of lucid dreaming techniques in order to find his long-lost son. “Dream” opened in Korea on Feb. 22, and earned a total of $656,300.

Contents Panda is selling heist actioner “One-line” and black comedy “The Artist: Reborn.” Both were introduced at last month’s European Film Market.

