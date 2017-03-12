Specialist rights market, BidSlate will host the Asian premiere screening of documentary “Saving Banksy” this week at Hong Kong’s FilMart. The film is the actual story of a misguided art collector’s attempt to save a painting by infamous British graffiti artist Banksy from destruction and the auction block.

The film is directed by Colin M. Day and recently had a limited 2014 North American theatrical release handled by Parade Deck Films, before moving online to iTunes. A conventional home entertainment release is pending.

Conceived by Roland Rojas and Jesse Scolaro, BidSlate is a recently-launched online site which offers international buyers and content owners a platform to acquire or sell exclusive new content. Usage is free for buyers, sellers pay a 20% commission. BidSlate says it uses a transaction-specific industry-standard distribution agreement, and is partnering with the escrow company Payoneer for payments.

“Though we may be viewed as an industry disruptor, our objective is to offer a simple, transparent and cost-effective alternative to the current industry model,” said Rojas.

Other films available on the platform include Priscilla Anany’s festival favorite Ghanaian drama “Children of the Mountain,” and fair trade coffee documentary “Dukale’s Dream,” featuring Hugh Jackman.

Banksy this weekend opened his latest project, a nine-room guest house in Bethlehem, named The Walled Off Hotel. Claiming to be the hotel with the worst view in the world, decoration was overseen by Banksy over a period of 14 months.