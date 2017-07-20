Film Movement Checks Into ‘Hotel Salvation’ (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based independent distributor, Film Movement has secured U.S. and Canadian rights for Indian festival title “Hotel Salvation.” Written and directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani, the Hindi-language film follows a son faced with his father’s untimely demand to go and die in the holy city of Varanasi and attain salvation. It stars Adil Hussain (“Life of Pi”), Lalit Behl (“Titli”), Geetanjali Kulkarni (“Court”), and Palomi Ghosh.

Sajida Sharma and Sanjay Bhutiani produced for India’s Red Carpet Moving Pictures with a $165,000 (€150,000) grant from Venice’s Biennale College and a post-production package worth $56,000 from Busan’s Asian Cinema Fund. The completed film premiered at Venice in 2016, where it won the Grand Prix Enrico Fulchignoni and the UNESCO Gandhi Medal.

The film has sold widely in other territories it was licensed by the British Film Institute for the U.K. and Ireland, the Dubai International Film Festival for the Middle East, Bitters End for Japan, Cineplex for Taiwan, Cargo Records for Germany and Germanophone territories, Jupiter Films for France and Francophone territories, Karma Films for Spain, Ster-Kinekor for South Africa, Lanterna Pedra Filmes for Portugal, Mano Entertainment for South Korea, Darpan for Singapore and Philippines, and Fondazione Cineteca Italiana for Italy.

The deal was negotiated between Film Movement president Michael Rosenberg and Marina Fuentes, director of international sales and acquisitions at C International Sales.