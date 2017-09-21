‘Escape Plan 3’: China’s Max Zhang Joins Sylvester Stallone Sequel

Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista will be joined by China’s Max Zhang in “Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station.” The film is the third in the “Escape Plan” prison break franchise produced by Emmett Furla Oasis.

The new movie sees Stallone and Bautista’s characters again join forces to break out one of their team members from an inescapable prison. The pic is directed by John Herzfeld (“Death and Life of Bobby Z,” “15 Minutes”) from Miles Chapman and John Herzfeld’s script.

The film is now beginning principal photography. Lionsgate will release the completed picture.

Zhang has a career that started as a stunt double and now sees him stretching across Hollywood and Chinese industries. His various credits include “Crouching Tihger Hidden Dragon,” “The Grandmaster,” and “Ip Man 3.” His upcoming projects also include “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” and another spinoff from the “Ip Man” concept, in which he will again co-star with Bautista.

Jaime King, Lydia Hull, Devon Sawa, Harry Shum Jr., and Malese Jow round out the cast of “Devil’s Station.”

EFO’s Randall Emmett and George Furla return as producers, with Mark Canton of Atmosphere Entertainment, Zack Schiller of Boles/Schiller Film Group, Jie Qiu, and Echo Su. A long list of executive producers includes: Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb of Grindstone, and Robert Jones and Wayne Marc Godfrey of The Fyzz Facility. Ted Fox and Mark Stewart will executive produce. As with the first two films, China’s Leomus Entertainment is again a co-financier.

The first film, released in 2013, grossed $25 million in North America and another $112 million overseas.