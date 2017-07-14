Eric Khoo Cooks up ‘Ramen Teh’ With Japan’s Seiko Matsuda, Takumi Saitoh

Eric Khoo Cooks up 'Ramen Teh'
Eric Khoo

Japanese superstar, Matsuda Seiko (“Armageddon,” “Drop Dead Gorgeous”) has joined the cast of “Ramen Teh,” the new film project by Cannes regular Eric Khoo.

The film, the story of a young Japanese ramen (noodle) chef who seeks out memories of his late mother in Singapore, also stars Saitoh Takumi (“13 Assassins,” “Ace Attorney”), Singapore’s Mark Lee and Jeanette Aw. Other cast attachments include Tsuyoshi Ihara, Tetsuya Bessho and veteran stage actress Beatrice Chien.

Production is now underway in Singapore, with chef Keisuke Takeda and Singapore food blogger Leslie Tay as culinary advisors. Delivery is expected in the second quarter of 2018. Khoo has been in Cannes with previous films including “Tatsumi” and “My Magic.”

The film is produced by Zhao Wei Films and Wild Orange Artists, and finance from the Singapore Film Commission. It will be distributed in Singapore by Clover Films.

