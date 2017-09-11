Japan Box Office: ‘Dunkirk’ Opening Tops Weekend

Japan Correspondent
'Dunkirk' Opening Tops Japanese Box Office
Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” landed at the Japanese box office in the number one slot. With Warner distributing on 444 screens, the WWII epic earned $2.98 million on 220,000 admissions for the Sept. 9-10 weekend. This was 68% better than the opening frame for the 2014 Nolan film “Interstellar,” which finished with $11.5 million in Japan. “Dunkirk” is expected to end its run near the $20 million mark.

Opening at number two was the Hirokazu Kore-eda legal drama “The Third Murder.” Co-released by Toho and Gaga on 314 screens, the film made $2.14 million. This was about 75% of the first weekend score of Koree-eda’s family drama “Like Father, Like Son,” which earned a total of $29 million in 2013.

Despite leaving the Venice film festival without a prize, the film is expected to finish around the $15 million mark.

Meanwhile, the Masato Harada samurai war epic “Sekigahara” slipped from the number two to number three slot, while driving its cumulative total to $13.7 million. In fourth, “Despicable Me 3” cemented its position as the top film of the Japanese summer with a total of $62.5 million on for distributor Toho-Towa.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad