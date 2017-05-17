Disney Strikes Chinese-Language Production Pact with Wudi Pictures

Taiwan’s Wudi Pictures has struck a multi-picture production deal with Walt Disney in China, to produce locally-targeted, Chinese-language movies.

The first title under the deal is “Miss Taken,” starring veteran Chen Bolin and Jelly Lin, the actress who broke out in the title role of Stephen Chow’s “The Mermaid” last year. The picture has wrapped production and will be released later this year.

Wudi was established last year by Maxx Tsai, a senior film producer with years of experience in film business. Wudi is also working with mainland China’s Hunan Satellite TV for a on a major Internet TV drama now. That is expected to air next year. Other titles with Disney are to be announced later.

Disney has long been present in China, with a large presence in consumer goods. Last year it opened the Shanghai Disney Resort, a complex including the Shanghai Disneyland theme park, hotels, and retail facilities. Shanghai Disneyland was the venue last week for the world premiere of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” where Lin walked the red carpet.

The studio has long sought a role in local, Chinese production, but has trod carefully and slowly. Its initial steps, including “The Magic Gourd” were made with Hong Kong partners. Its “Disney High School Musical: China” made with Huayi Brothers and Shanghai Television Media flopped.

More recently the company has partnered with Shanghai Media Group. It established a multi-year studio movie script and talent development fund, and in 2013 another deal launched kids’ entertainment cooperation with SMG subsidiary BesTV. In 2014 Disney expanded the SMG deal to include television content development, movie co-production, content distribution, and co-operation on marketing. The recently released “Born in China” Disneynature-branded documentary directed by Lu Chuan was one of the highest profile examples of that relationship.