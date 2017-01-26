Walt Disney has picked up comedy “Yes, Family” as its first Korean title for distribution.

Directed by script editor-turned-director Ma Dae-yun, the story revolves around three siblings who encounter their previously unknown youngest brother. Starring Lee Yo-won (“Perfect Number”,) Jung Man-sik (“Asura: The City of Madness”,) E Som (“Scarlet Innocence”) and Jeong Jun-won (“A Melody to Remember”,) the film is set for a February 15 release.

“Disney picked up this film because the company thought its family theme would fit their motto (in selecting titles),” said Ma at a press event on Wednesday (Jan 25.)

With Korean films consistently dominating the local market, Hollywood studios Fox and Warner have sought to become more involved in the local production and distribution scene. Warner was last year a producer on Korea’s Oscar contender “Age of Shadows.”

Disney was the third biggest distributor in South Korea in 2016. The company’s “Captain America: Civil War” and “Doctor Strange” were the only non-Korean titles to penetrate the box office top ten.