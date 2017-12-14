Disney Appoints Carol Choi as Korea GM

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of TWDC

Carol Choi has been appointed as GM of the Walt Disney Company’s Korea office. She is also named as head of marketing in North Asia, covering Greater China, Korea, and Japan.

Based in Seoul, Choi will report to Luke Kang, MD of TWDC in North Asia. Country marketing heads will dual report to Choi and their respective country managers.

The announcement comes at a time when Disney is widely expected to announce a $60 billion corporate maneuver with studio rival 21st Century Fox. If that deal comes to fruition, there will likely be further reorganization of theatrical film, TV and channels businesses.

Choi has been at Disney since 2006, starting out in a home entertainment role. She is currently VP marketing in Greater China. Prior to joining Disney, Choi was with Universal Music and managed a joint venture with the Shanghai Media Group.

More Film

  • Disney Appoints Carol Choi as Korea

    Disney Appoints Carol Choi as Korea GM

    Carol Choi has been appointed as GM of the Walt Disney Company’s Korea office. She is also named as head of marketing in North Asia, covering Greater China, Korea, and Japan. Based in Seoul, Choi will report to Luke Kang, MD of TWDC in North Asia. Country marketing heads will dual report to Choi and […]

  • Kevin Hart Great Outdoors

    Film News Roundup: Kevin Hart Boards Action-Comedy 'On the Run' at Universal

    Carol Choi has been appointed as GM of the Walt Disney Company’s Korea office. She is also named as head of marketing in North Asia, covering Greater China, Korea, and Japan. Based in Seoul, Choi will report to Luke Kang, MD of TWDC in North Asia. Country marketing heads will dual report to Choi and […]

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    AMC Adding Late-Night Screenings for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

    Carol Choi has been appointed as GM of the Walt Disney Company’s Korea office. She is also named as head of marketing in North Asia, covering Greater China, Korea, and Japan. Based in Seoul, Choi will report to Luke Kang, MD of TWDC in North Asia. Country marketing heads will dual report to Choi and […]

  • Donald Trump 'Mentally Unfit' to Be

    Donald Trump Is 'Mentally Unfit' to Be U.S. President, Rob Reiner Says

    Carol Choi has been appointed as GM of the Walt Disney Company’s Korea office. She is also named as head of marketing in North Asia, covering Greater China, Korea, and Japan. Based in Seoul, Choi will report to Luke Kang, MD of TWDC in North Asia. Country marketing heads will dual report to Choi and […]

  • Tiffany Haddish Girls Trip

    Tiffany Haddish Joins Ike Barinholtz in Satirical Thriller 'The Oath'

    Carol Choi has been appointed as GM of the Walt Disney Company’s Korea office. She is also named as head of marketing in North Asia, covering Greater China, Korea, and Japan. Based in Seoul, Choi will report to Luke Kang, MD of TWDC in North Asia. Country marketing heads will dual report to Choi and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad