Disney Appoints Carol Choi as Korea GM

Carol Choi has been appointed as GM of the Walt Disney Company’s Korea office. She is also named as head of marketing in North Asia, covering Greater China, Korea, and Japan.

Based in Seoul, Choi will report to Luke Kang, MD of TWDC in North Asia. Country marketing heads will dual report to Choi and their respective country managers.

The announcement comes at a time when Disney is widely expected to announce a $60 billion corporate maneuver with studio rival 21st Century Fox. If that deal comes to fruition, there will likely be further reorganization of theatrical film, TV and channels businesses.

Choi has been at Disney since 2006, starting out in a home entertainment role. She is currently VP marketing in Greater China. Prior to joining Disney, Choi was with Universal Music and managed a joint venture with the Shanghai Media Group.