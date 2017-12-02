Iran’s ‘Disappearance’ Wins Silver Screen Award at Singapore Festival

Iranian debut film, “Disappearance” was the winner of the best film prize at the Silver Screen Awards, the competitive section of the Singapore International Film Festival.

Directed by Ali Asgari, the film tells the story of two young lovers who run from hospital to hospital, and are confronted with numerous obstacles, including bureaucratic terror. The story is entirely told in one night. The film also earned lead actress Sadaf Asgari the Silver Screen award for best performer.

The competition jury, headed by India’s Shekhar Kapur, said the film has “such amazing simplicity, truth and compassion, and yet convey(s) the complexity of a whole culture and human relationships that resonate deeply, whichever culture you belong to.”

Thailand’s Anucha Boonyawatana won the Silver Screen Award for “Malila: The Farewell Flower.” The film probes mysteries of love and spiritual redemption. The jury said it was a “quiet, extremely sensitive, beautifully shot exploration of fundamental themes of our existence.”

The Silver Screen Award were presented on the penultimate evening of the festival. “Disappearance” will be played again on Sunday at the National Museum of Singapore. The winner of the audience choice prize will also be announced on Sunday and also be re-screened.

Best feature film

“Disappearance” (aka “Napadid Shodan”) dir. Ali Asgari

Best director

Anucha Boonyawatana for “Malila: The Farewell Flower”

Best performance

Sadaf Asgari in “Disappearance”

Special mention

“Scaffolding” (aka “Pigumim”) dir. Matan Yair

Best Southeast Asian short film

“Jodilerks Dela Cruz, Employee of the Month” dir. Carlo Francisco Manatad

Best Singapore short film

Winner: “Between Us Two” dir. Tan Wei Keong

Special mention

“The Malediction” dir. Makbul Mubarak

Best short film director

Sorayos Prapapan

Youth jury prize

“Death of the Sound Man” (aka “Awasarn Sound Man”) dir. Sorayos Prapapan

Honorary award

Garin Nugruho

Cinema legend award

Koji Yakusho

Inspiring woman in film award

Ana Urushadze