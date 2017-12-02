Iran’s ‘Disappearance’ Wins Silver Screen Award at Singapore Festival

By and
?????????????????????
CREDIT: Courtesy of Habib Majidi/New Europe Film Sales

Iranian debut film, “Disappearance” was the winner of the best film prize at the Silver Screen Awards, the competitive section of the Singapore International Film Festival.

Directed by Ali Asgari, the film tells the story of two young lovers who run from hospital to hospital, and are confronted with numerous obstacles, including bureaucratic terror. The story is entirely told in one night. The film also earned lead actress Sadaf Asgari the Silver Screen award for best performer.

The competition jury, headed by India’s Shekhar Kapur, said the film has “such amazing simplicity, truth and compassion, and yet convey(s) the complexity of a whole culture and human relationships that resonate deeply, whichever culture you belong to.”

Thailand’s Anucha Boonyawatana won the Silver Screen Award for “Malila: The Farewell Flower.” The film probes mysteries of love and spiritual redemption. The jury said it was a “quiet, extremely sensitive, beautifully shot exploration of fundamental themes of our existence.”

The Silver Screen Award were presented on the penultimate evening of the festival. “Disappearance” will be played again on Sunday at the National Museum of Singapore. The winner of the audience choice prize will also be announced on Sunday and also be re-screened.

Related

Best feature film
“Disappearance” (aka “Napadid Shodan”) dir. Ali Asgari

Best director
Anucha Boonyawatana for “Malila: The Farewell Flower”

Best performance
Sadaf Asgari in “Disappearance”

Special mention
“Scaffolding” (aka “Pigumim”) dir. Matan Yair

Best Southeast Asian short film
“Jodilerks Dela Cruz, Employee of the Month” dir. Carlo Francisco Manatad

Best Singapore short film
Winner: “Between Us Two” dir. Tan Wei Keong

Special mention

“The Malediction” dir. Makbul Mubarak

Best short film director
Sorayos Prapapan

Youth jury prize
“Death of the Sound Man” (aka “Awasarn Sound Man”) dir. Sorayos Prapapan

Honorary award
Garin Nugruho

Cinema legend award
Koji Yakusho

Inspiring woman in film award
Ana Urushadze

 

More Film

  • ?????????????????????

    Iran's 'Disappearance' Wins Silver Screen Award at Singapore Festival

    Iranian debut film, “Disappearance” was the winner of the best film prize at the Silver Screen Awards, the competitive section of the Singapore International Film Festival. Directed by Ali Asgari, the film tells the story of two young lovers who run from hospital to hospital, and are confronted with numerous obstacles, including bureaucratic terror. The […]

  • Argentina’s Mendoza Region Leaps Into the

    Ventana Sur: Argentina’s Mendoza Region Leaps into the Film, TV Business

    Iranian debut film, “Disappearance” was the winner of the best film prize at the Silver Screen Awards, the competitive section of the Singapore International Film Festival. Directed by Ali Asgari, the film tells the story of two young lovers who run from hospital to hospital, and are confronted with numerous obstacles, including bureaucratic terror. The […]

  • Ventana Sur: Ajimolido Films Add Two

    Ventana Sur: Ajimolido Films Add Two Features to Upcoming Slate

    Iranian debut film, “Disappearance” was the winner of the best film prize at the Silver Screen Awards, the competitive section of the Singapore International Film Festival. Directed by Ali Asgari, the film tells the story of two young lovers who run from hospital to hospital, and are confronted with numerous obstacles, including bureaucratic terror. The […]

  • geoffrey rush genius einstein

    Geoffrey Rush Resigns From Australian Academy Over Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

    Iranian debut film, “Disappearance” was the winner of the best film prize at the Silver Screen Awards, the competitive section of the Singapore International Film Festival. Directed by Ali Asgari, the film tells the story of two young lovers who run from hospital to hospital, and are confronted with numerous obstacles, including bureaucratic terror. The […]

  • 'November Criminals': A Movie That Makes

    Film Review: 'November Criminals'

    Iranian debut film, “Disappearance” was the winner of the best film prize at the Silver Screen Awards, the competitive section of the Singapore International Film Festival. Directed by Ali Asgari, the film tells the story of two young lovers who run from hospital to hospital, and are confronted with numerous obstacles, including bureaucratic terror. The […]

  • 'Gangster Land' Review

    Film Review: 'Gangster Land'

    Iranian debut film, “Disappearance” was the winner of the best film prize at the Silver Screen Awards, the competitive section of the Singapore International Film Festival. Directed by Ali Asgari, the film tells the story of two young lovers who run from hospital to hospital, and are confronted with numerous obstacles, including bureaucratic terror. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad