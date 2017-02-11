“Lion” star, Dev Patel heads the cast of “Hotel Mumbai” the fact-based thriller about the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The film gets its first market screenings this week in Berlin ahead of a likely festival platform or awards season release later this year. Australia- and U.S.-based Arclight Films is handling global sales.

The film, which is a co-production between Thunder Road, Electric Pictures and Cyan Films, has already secured a release in Australia through Icon Film Distribution. The Weinstein Company, which has picked up six Oscar nominations or “Lion,” also has “Hotel Mumbai” in North America and the U.K.

Aside from Patel, who picks up an exec production credit, the cast also includes Armie Hammer, India’s Anupam Kher (“Bend it Like Beckham,” “Silver Linings Playbook”,) Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter”,) and Nazanin Boniadi (“Homeland,” “Iron-Man”.)