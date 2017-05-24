‘Despicable Me 3’ Secures Release Date in China

Illumination Entertainment’s “Despicable Me 3” has been confirmed as heading for mainland Chinese theaters.

The animated film will be released in the Middle Kingdom on July 7, a week after its release in North America and most major international territories.

Universal Pictures confirmed the China release date and revealed a new poster and trailer for the Chinese market. As a revenue sharing quota import title, the film’s release in China will be handled by a state-owned distributor.

“Despicable Me 2” was released in China in January 2014, and earned $53.0 million.

Also confirmed for release in mainland theaters is the Oscar-nominated Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman-starrer “Lion,” which will hit screens on June 23. In this case, the release is more than six months after its U.S. outing.

Hollywood movies are having a very strong year at the Chinese box office with a mixture of widely anticipated hits such as “The Fate of the Furious” which is now the second biggest movie of all time in China, and surprises such as “Resident Evil:The Final Chapter,” and “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.”

While most Chinese films have wilted, Hollywood titles have helped keep the cumulative Chinese box office on a par with 2016 through the first five months of the year.