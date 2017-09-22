Inaugural Pingyao Festival Makes Last Minute Dates Switch

The Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival, a new event pioneered by Chinese auteur Jia Zhangke and renown festival programmer Marco Mueller, has shifted the dates of its inaugural edition.

The festival will now be held from 28 Oct to 4 November in the historic Chinese town of Pingyao, where a 1,500 seat open air venue is being constructed. The PYIFF was previously announced as taking place 19-26 Oct. No explanation was offered for the dates switch.

Jia said that PYIFF would bring more possibilities to the creativity and plans to be a stimulus for the Chinese film industry. He unveiled a new logo for the festival and announced that Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing would be the festival ambassador.

“PYIFF aims to be an innovative and beneficial balancing act, that will introduce international filmmakers and film genres to young Chinese audiences and new Chinese films and filmmakers to the world,” said Mueller.

A heavyweight film advisory team was unveiled. Its ten members include: Feng Xiaogang, Johnnie To, Walter Salles, Aleksandr Sokurov, Olivier Pere, Anurag Kashyap, James Schamus, Roger Garcia, Alexander Rodnyansky and Tony Cao. Further details of the festival and lineup are likely to be announced next week.