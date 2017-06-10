‘Composer’ Scored as First China-Kazakhstan Co-Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Music drama, “Composer” has been set as the first film to shoot using a newly signed co-production treaty between China and Kazakhstan.

The treaty was signed in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

A start of shooting ceremony was attended by the Chinese SAPPRFT minister Nie Chenxi and Kazakh culture minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.

Scripted by Su Xiaowei and directed by Xierzati Yahefu, the film follows the true story of one of Chinese composer Xian Xinghai, best known for his “Yellow River Cantata.” It focuses on a period when he was stranded in Kazakhstan and saved from starvation by Kazakh composer Bakhitzhan Baykadamov. There Xian put down roots and composed some of his most famous works. It stars China’s Jun Hu and Kazakhstan’s Berikovich Aitzhanov.

The film is joint production between China’s Shinework Pictures and Kazakhfilm JSC. The producers are Jonathan Jian Shen, Iris Wang, Kairbekov Bakhyt and Serik Zhubandykov. Executive producers are Daljit DJ Parmar, and Madi Zhakypov. Line producers are Yao Chunguang, and Zarina Kissikova.

“I, and my generation, grew up listening to (Xian’s) passionate and extremely beautiful symphonies. But we didn’t know he had such a deep bond with Kazakhstan,” said Shinework president, Shen.

“What we are doing is symbolic. Film makers, directors and actors/actresses will get acquainted and forge friendship in this process. I wish to see more exchanges with China,” said Bakhyt, president of Kazakhfilm JSC.

China has more than a dozen bilateral co-production treaties, including seven with West European countries.