‘Colours of China’ Set as Europe-Asia Co-Production

Upscale feature documentary, “Colours of China” will begin shooting this year with Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Mike Single (“The Amazing Race,” “Clash of the Continents”) as director.

With a budget of $3.3 million (EUR3 million) “Colours” has been set up as a China-Germany-New Zealand co-production involving Germany’s Gebrueder Beetz, the Chinese Intercontinental Communications Centre (CICC), and New Zealand’s Making Movies.

It will be packaged as a feature film for theatrical release and as a five-part companion TV series. The theatrical film is financed with investment by CICC and German Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, while the TV-series is a coproduction with ZDF, in association with Arte.

The project was announced at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday at a China-Europe co-production meeting organized by Bridging The Dragon.

“In China, five colors resonate through every layer of traditional and contemporary life; representing emotional, physical, spiritual and directional forces alongside the five elements. Using these profoundly influential colors as our guide and thematic motif, we explore the layered world of color within culture, characters, landscapes, moods, seasons and regions to present a celebration of the land, the people and ultimately the Chinese soul,” said Christian Beetz, CEO of Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion.

Making Movies and Gebrueder Beetz have previously coproduced factual series and high end vfx heavy drama-doc. Their “Modern Dinosaurs” is now in post-production. Scripted drama, “War Stories” based on events leading up to 9/11 and the destruction of truth, is in pre-production.

CICC is one of the Chinese companies with the greatest experience of international coproduction. It has coproduced series with groups including Arte, ZDF, NBC, PBS, Discovery and National Geographic.

“Colours” will be a symphonic visual narrative juxtaposing ancient and contemporary China; while contrasting the natural world with astonishing built environments,” said James Heyward, CEO of Making Movies.