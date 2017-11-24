You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taiwan’s ‘Cock Robin’ Heads for North America With Cheng Cheng

By

Asia Bureau Chief

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mandarinvision

New York-based Cheng Cheng Films has picked up North American rights to Taiwanese psychological crime thriller “Who Killed Cock Robin?”. The film is a front runner in the Golden Horse Awards which will be presented later today in Taipei. It is nominated in five categories, including best picture.

The film is directed by Cheng Wei-hao, who previously made hit “The Tag-Along.” It follows an ambitious journalist’s probe into a hit and run accident he witnessed years earlier.

It stars Mason Lee (“The Hangover Part II,” “Lucy”,) the Taiwanese-American actor who is the son of two-time Oscar-winning director Ang Lee. Lee senior will be on hand to present awards at the Golden Horse ceremony.

Cheng Cheng plans a theatrical release for the film in Spring 2018. The company, which specializes in Chinese-language cinema, has previously handled “One Night Only,” Absurd Accident,” and “Soulmate.”

International rights are handled by Tapei-based Mandarinvision. The company is also selling “The Great Buddha+,” another of the top Taiwanese films this year, and which plays in the Singapore International Film Festival, later this week.

