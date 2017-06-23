Cinestaan Boards Saif Ali Khan Vehicle ‘Kaalakaandi’

India and U.K. based Cinestaan Film Company has boarded “Kaalakaandi,” a co-production with India’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment that Cinestaan will release on September 8. The film marks the directing debut of Akshat Verma, who wrote Aamir Khan Productions’ 2011 hit “Delhi Belly.”

The “Kaalakaandi” ensemble cast is led by Saif Ali Khan and features Kunal Roy Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Amyra Dastur. Set in Mumbai’s underbelly, the film is a dark comedy about six characters from different walks of life whose paths collide during one monsoon night.

Success is vital for both Cinestaan and Khan. Cinestaan’s first venture into production, 2016’s “Mirzya,” was a critical and commercial disaster. And Khan is coming off a string of box office failures, the last one, 2017’s “Rangoon” made a painful dent in Viacom 18 Motion Pictures’ balance sheet.

Next up for Cinestaan is Bornila Chatterjee’s “Titus Andronicus” adaptation “The Hungry,” a co-production with Film London.