Cinestaan Boards Saif Ali Khan Vehicle ‘Kaalakaandi’

Cinestaan Boards Saif Ali Khan Vehicle
Courtesy of Cinestaan

India and U.K. based Cinestaan Film Company has boarded “Kaalakaandi,” a co-production with India’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment that Cinestaan will release on September 8. The film marks the directing debut of Akshat Verma, who wrote Aamir Khan Productions’ 2011 hit “Delhi Belly.”

The “Kaalakaandi” ensemble cast is led by Saif Ali Khan and features Kunal Roy Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Amyra Dastur. Set in Mumbai’s underbelly, the film is a dark comedy about six characters from different walks of life whose paths collide during one monsoon night.

Success is vital for both Cinestaan and Khan. Cinestaan’s first venture into production, 2016’s “Mirzya,” was a critical and commercial disaster. And Khan is coming off a string of box office failures, the last one, 2017’s “Rangoon” made a painful dent in Viacom 18 Motion Pictures’ balance sheet.

Next up for Cinestaan is Bornila Chatterjee’s “Titus Andronicus” adaptation “The Hungry,” a co-production with Film London.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad