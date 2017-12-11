You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CineAsia: Sony Applies Haptic Technology to ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SPENCER LOCKE as Melissa Rainier in Insidious: The Last Key. The creative minds behind the hit Insidious trilogy return for the supernatural thriller, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier. In the film, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.
CREDIT: Justin Lubin

Touch and feel technology will allow creepy sensations to invade viewers’ bodies when they are watching “Insidious: The Last Key.” The film is the first feature from Sony to use haptic technology for its full duration.

The Interaction Technology version of the film will be unveiled first for attendees of the CineAsia exhibitors’ and distributors’ convention, which debuts Tuesday in Hong Kong. At CineAsia last year, Sony demonstrated a short-form immersive experience from the company’s “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.”

The haptic technology was developed by Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), Sony Corporation, and Sony PCL. A specially-designed vest provides tactile sensations on the body that are concurrent with the narrative of the film. Visitors to CineAsia can choose to experience a 15-minute segment, or the entire movie, which is being played at the AMC Pacific Place multiplex. Franchise star Lin Shaye and co-star, screenwriter and co-creator of the series Leigh Whannell will be in attendance.

“The haptic immersive experience takes the filmgoer to the next level in literally feeling the visceral sensations of the frights and thrills of the film,” said Sal Ladestro, EVP, marketing for Sony Pictures Releasing International. Sony is in discussions with major exhibitors in other territories to roll out the technology from January.

The film, which sets Shaye’s character Dr. Elise Rainier with a haunting in her own home, is produced by “Insidious” regulars Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Oren Peli, co-creator James Wan, and Whannell. It is directed by series newcomer Adam Robitel (“The Taking of Deborah Logan”). Other cast include Angus Sampson, Josh Stewart, and Caitlin Gerard.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions produced and financed. U.S. theatrical distribution will be handled by Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures Releasing. SPWA’s Stage 6 Films will distribute the film in other territories.

