Chloe Grace Moretz, Gina Gershon Step in to Korea’s ‘Red Shoes’

Courtesy of Finecut

Chloe Grace Moretz and Gina Gershon will head the voice cast of Korean animated film “Red Shoes & the Seven Dwarfs.” The picture is being directed by Hung Sungho for Locus Corp. and sales agent Finecut.

Produced on a budget of $20 million, the film is a twist on the traditional Snow White story and sees seven vain and arrogant princes trapped in the bodies of the ugly dwarves.

Moretz, recently seen in “Neighbors 2” plays Snow White. Gershon plays Regina, the Evil Queen. Other cast include Jim Rash as Prince Average.

The film, which also counts Kim Jin (“Big Hero 6,” “Frozen”) as lead animator, is expected to be completed in 2018. Finecut is showing first footage to buyers in the Cannes Market, part of the Cannes Film Festival.

The company is also handling sales on the two films from Hong Sangsoo in the Official Selection at Cannes: competition title “The Day After,” and out of competition screener “The Day After.”

